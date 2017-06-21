New Blockchain, Technology, and Marketing Experts Join Geniecast

Blockchain is not a trend. It is a disruption that not only affects the global financial sector, but government and other central authorities.

Geniecast welcomes New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Amy Jo Martin, viral marketer Johnny “Cupcakes” Earle, and Blockchain expert Bryant Nielson to its platform of innovators and disruptors available via LIVE, two-way video. Learn more about how Geniecast is preparing companies for disruption here.

Amy Jo Martin is the author of “Renegades Write the Rules,” the founder of Digital Royalty, and a clinical researcher. Her resume includes work with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Hilton Worldwide. Martin’s research focuses on technology’s impact on humanity.

Johnny “Cupcakes” Earle, founder of Johnny Cupcakes and viral marketing expert, can now bring his lessons in Millennial advertising to audiences via Geniecast. He teaches leaders how to form driven teams, build strong cultures, and how to inspire customer loyalty.

“Amy and Johnny are changing the way companies approach branding. With Geniecast, it is now possible to bring these experts in virtually for brainstorming, strategy sessions, and more. A Cast with Amy or Johnny will keep organizations ahead of the curve and their brands strong and engaging.” - Keith Alper, Geniecast CEO and founder

Blockchain expert Bryant Nielson is the executive director for The Blockchain Academy and CapitalWave Inc., training firms that specialize in tech-based education. A frequent speaker at conferences and host of the Blockchain360 podcast, Neilson makes education engaging and accessible. Nielson teaches businesses in the financial sector how to prepare for Blockchain disruption.

“Blockchain is not a trend. It is a disruption that not only affects the global financial sector, but governments and other central authorities. And as one of the most in-demand topics we field here at Geniecast, I am beyond thrilled to have Bryant join our robust offering of experts in this field.” - Douglas Hall, EVP of Geniecast

