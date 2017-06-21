The newly renovated Hotel PUR Quebec embodies the local culture of Quebec, from its captivating design concept to the authentic art pieces throughout the hotel

Crescent Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce Hotel PUR Quebec is in the final stages of a multifaceted makeover in preparation to become Canada’s first Tribute Portfolio hotel, Marriott International’s newest brand of exceptional independent hotels around the world. The official opening relaunch is scheduled for the end of June, to ensure the renovated hotel debuts in time to host guests during the busy summer months.

“The newly renovated Hotel PUR Quebec embodies the local culture of Quebec, from its captivating design concept to the authentic art pieces throughout the hotel,” said Julius Robinson, Vice President and Global Brand Lead, Tribute Portfolio. “With its independent vibe and vibrant social scene in the Nouvo St-Roch neighborhood, Hotel PUR Quebec is an excellent fit as the first Tribute Portfolio hotel in Canada.”

“Our unique approach as an award winning Marriott manager, combined with our experience in operating lifestyle hotels in Canada and the US, will maximize the potential of this great hotel,” says Michael George, President and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

Following a multi-million dollar investment to revamp and upgrade the hotel, the 242 guestrooms at Hotel PUR Quebec, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, have been fully redesigned and renovated, creating an enhanced and elevated travel experience for guests. Custom-designed furniture, architectural elements and locally inspired murals have been added to guest room and public spaces. Desk and work areas feature multiple USB and electrical outlets to keep guests powered up and connected using the latest WIFI technology. The hotel features a new and more spacious lobby space with an inviting vibe typical of social spaces at Tribute Portfolio hotels. The pool table, fireplace and gathering areas provide a welcoming atmosphere for guests and locals alike.

Ideal for meetings, groups and business guests, all 12,000 square feet of meeting space has been upgraded. Guests also will enjoy the newly expanded fitness room and pool areas. Behind the scenes enhancements include a rebuilt garage as well as completely new elevators.

Located at 395 Rue de la Couronne, the Hotel PUR Quebec will be Canada’s first Tribute Portfolio Hotel, operated by Crescent Hotels and Resorts of Toronto, Ontario and Fairfax, Virginia. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Hotel PUR Quebec is conveniently located in the heart of Nouvo St-Roch, a trendy neighborhood of Quebec City where locals live, eat, shop and play. The hotel is a short distance from the Old City and the Old Port, which are easily accessible by foot. It is also very close to a quaint pedestrian elevator that will take you up to Saint-Jean-Baptiste Quartier.

For more information about Hotel PUR Quebec, visit http://www.hotelpur.com.

About Tribute Portfolio:

Launched in April 2015, Tribute Portfolio is a collection of exceptional independent hotels around the globe. Tribute Portfolio allows owners to maintain their independent spirit, while benefiting from Marriott’s powerful distribution, loyalty and sales platforms. From boutique resorts to urban locales, guests can enjoy access to outstanding upper-upscale hotels with an indie spirit and access to Marriott International’s award-winning loyalty programs. For more information on Tribute Portfolio, please visit http://www.tributeportfolio.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.:

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,100 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit http://www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 90 hotels, resorts & conference centers in Canada and the US . Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

