AIM to Participate at FIEE on July 25th-28th, 2017

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce its participation at FIEE 2017, scheduled to take place on July 25th-28th, 2017 at the São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil. AIM will highlight its full line of advanced solder materials, produced locally by Alfatec Indústria e Comércio Ltda. Visit the company in booth O14.

Over the past several years, AIM has expanded its presence and support network in Brazil. In 2016, AIM announced the addition of Alfatec Indústria e Comércio Ltda as a licensed manufacturer to meet the growing demand for AIM solder materials within the Brazilian market. Today, locally produced AIM solder paste liquid flux, bar solder, and cored and solid wire solders are available throughout Brazil. Additionally, customers rely on AIM's local sales and technical support teams in Sao Paulo and Manaus to support them in achieving their manufacturing goals.

AIM will also highlight its innovative high reliability, lead-free alloys, REL61™ and REL22™. REL61 addresses the most challenging issues with today’s common lead-free alloys, specifically voiding, cost, durability and tin whiskers. REL22 has been specifically engineered as an easily processed, exceptionally durable alloy for extreme service environments. To discover all of AIM’s products and services, visit the company at FIEE for more information.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

Upcoming Events:

September 17-21, 2017 – SMTA International – Rosemont, IL

October 18-19, 2017 – SMTA Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Mexico

October 18, 2017 – SMTA Long Island – Islandia, NY