Relationship marketing technology firm Concep has launched http://www.LoveGDPR.com, a site designed to provide information on getting ready for GDPR. The site currently has a free downloadable whitepaper and a webcast outlining what the new regulation means and what steps companies need to take to be ready for the new law.

The webcast outlines three key changes in data protection that will impact the way companies protect their contacts' data as of next year, and proposes seven practical best-practice strategies for getting ready to be compliant.

More importantly, Concep aims to get the message out that there are clear business benefits for those firms who take the time and the effort to implement GDPR-ready strategies that go beyond compliance.

Mauricio Alves, Concep Product & Marketing Director says:

“As a company that lives and breathes relationship marketing, our first priority is to ensure that our clients are able to create trusting relationships using our technology. Requesting your contacts’ consent, keeping a record of that consent and using techniques like double-opt ins, are part of good marketing practice. Put simply, we should acknowledge the trust people put in us when they share their personal data and demonstrate to them that we respect their data and their preferences. Our technology streamlines all of that. By launching http://www.lovegdpr.com we want to raise awareness of what good data protection practice involves and how it leads to greater client loyalty - and better business outcomes.”

The campaign is not just aimed at companies based in Europe. Many of Concep’s client’s - including global legal, financial and professional services firms - have their headquarters outside Europe, so may not be aware of the need to become more proactive if they want to continue marketing to their European contacts.

About Concep

Concep provides software, integration, knowledge and expertise to global professional, financial and legal firms who depend on high-value relationships to build profitable growth. For 15 years, Concep’s singular focus has been to support marketing & business development leaders and their teams with the latest technology to connect them with prospects and help build long-term engagement and loyalty. Concep's solutions are simple, easy-to -use and streamlined. They have developed products that automate manual processes, free up valuable resources, and make marketing campaigns more measurable and more effective. Concep integrates its solution with a range of CRM platforms and has worked in partnership with Microsoft to develop an integrated relationship marketing platform: Dynamics 365 and has recently gained Gold Partnership status. Concep has offices in London, New York and Sydney.