Teachers can save time and make science lessons more productive with LaunchPacks™: Science, a new K-12 digital solution from Britannica(R) Digital Learning. Designed for classroom use and to make lesson planning more efficient, it helps teachers engage students with ready-to-use content that covers the entire curriculum.

LaunchPacks: Science includes more than 1,700 current, trustworthy and highly relevant content sets, from magnets to medical imaging to photosynthesis and much more, offering a full range of articles, images, videos and primary sources presented in an engaging interface and optimized for any size device. Teachers will spend less time searching for resources by having what they need in one place.

Several features of the product help to improve science teaching and learning:



Content is aligned with district curricula and state standards, skills and assessments;

Material is highly reliable, up to date, age appropriate and prepared by Britannica editors;

Most articles are available at three different levels, so teachers can easily differentiate reading instruction for students;

Teachers can choose what works best for their students and curriculum focus. They can customize LaunchPacks by adding or removing content, appending notes or uploading their own content to share with others;

Content packs are designed with interrelated elements—articles, images, videos, documents—to provide a rich context and the full story of events;

Teachers can schedule reminders in their own calendars, and their personal LaunchPacks accounts allow them to save and share their favorite packs and customize them with their own notes and materials.

“Teachers can save hours of planning time each night, meet literacy standards with science content, enhance labs with images and videos and build active engagement with text through annotation tools,” said Michael Ross, general manager of Britannica Digital Learning and a senior vice president at Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc. “LaunchPacks: Science has what they need all in one place.”

LaunchPacks: Science follows the recent successful introduction of Britannica’s LaunchPacks: Social Studies, which has been widely adopted and dubbed an “impressive teaching and learning tool” by The Booklist.

