Brewster Home Fashions Makes Major Move With Product Expansion

Brewster Home Fashions, a family-owned distributor and manufacturer of wallcoverings and home décor products, has purchased the assets of Fetco Home Décor, Inc. This transaction expands Brewster’s product offerings even further into the home décor category.

Fetco was a leading designer and importer of photo frames, metal wall art, and wall décor since it was founded in 1974. Their high quality home decor accessories are sold virtually in all décor retailers in the U.S.

Brewster Home Fashions originated as a family run regional wallpaper distributor in 1935. Since its inception, the company has grown to be one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of wallpaper in the world. In 2006 Brewster launched their WallPops™ brand, specializing in peel and stick wall décor. Their innovative peel and stick wallpaper has taken over the market since its introduction in 2015, positioning Brewster Home Fashions as a leader in innovation for the product category.

Paul Feinstein, President of Brewster Home Fashions, said he’s “looking forward to this exciting expansion for Brewster. The acquisition allows us to give our customers a more complete home décor experience in the wall art and home accent categories. Product expansion remains a long-term goal for Brewster.”

“Adding the core product design and development team from Fetco adds an additional dimension to our growing business. They have been a leader in the frame and wall art industry for decades. We are proud to be continuing their work,” CEO Ken Grandberg commented.

Both companies are headquartered in Randolph, Massachusetts, allowing for a smooth consolidation between the facilities.