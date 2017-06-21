Walch Education, the leading publisher of genuine, aligned core resources for high school mathematics, is pleased to announce the availability of North Carolina Math 1, 2 and 3 instructional programs.

Walch’s North Carolina Math 1, 2 and 3 is comprised of a comprehensive, convenient and supportive set of teacher resources (available in print form and/or via Instructure’s Canvas and learning management systems), online and printable unit assessments, and consumable student workbooks. The resources are centered around problem-based tasks and provide a variety of options for teachers and students.

Approval of new North Carolina Math Standards was announced on June 6, 2016, by the State Board of Education. Since then, the Walch Education team has been working closely with instructional leaders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to address the clear-cut need for aligned instructional resources for the coming school year.

“We spent 2016/2017 updating, enhancing and supplementing our lessons for North Carolina. We have written and edited almost 60 lessons.” said Joanne Whitley, Walch’s Senior Director of Mathematics and Professional Development. “This is the first product I have seen in over six years that is genuinely aligned to NC standards.”

Research shows that comprehensive, convenient and aligned resources such as North Carolina Math 1, 2 and 3 contribute to improved learner outcomes in a number of ways:

1) They support district efforts to implement best practices in instruction and to employ rigorous, aligned content consistently and at scale.

2) They allow teachers to focus their efforts on the dynamic process of instruction rather than on finding or developing materials piecemeal, reducing teacher dissatisfaction and turnover.

3) They engage students and foster persistence and problem-solving.

“Walch provides high school math resources and technologies in states and to districts where off-the-shelf resources won’t suffice. We build long-term relationships with our district partners and states, and have worked hard to assemble a team and related technologies that can deliver on a vision of instruction that reflects best practices and matches local needs,” said Al Noyes, Walch’s President. “School districts are frustrated with the static, transaction-focused practices of other, often larger, publishers. We are delighted to do our part to help progressive school districts do more to support mathematics teaching and learning.”

About Walch Education:

Walch Education is a leading developer and publisher of mathematics resources, assessments and implementation services for High School Math. Walch is working with districts across the United States, including thousands of teachers and tens of thousands of high school students, as they transition to new State Standards and Instructional Practices. Walch solutions are adapted to fit the expressed needs of each state and district partner so that teachers have everything they need at hand, both in the classroom and to extend and enhance student learning beyond. Walch’s team develops and delivers authentic and affordable products for online, digital and print applications in whatever configuration is most appropriate for each district partner. For more information, visit walch.com.