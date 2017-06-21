Chem-Trend Receives Three National Safety Awards

Chem-Trend, a global leader in the development, production and marketing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds and mold maintenance products, was recently recognized for its dedication to exceptional workplace safety by the U.S.-based National Safety Council (NSC), a leading advocacy group dedicated to promoting and improving safety.

Chem-Trend received three awards, all of which are part of an ongoing effort by the NSC to encourage and acknowledge commitment to operating at higher safety standards.

With more than five years and 2.1 million work hours without a Lost Day Incident (LDI), Chem-Trend USA employees were presented with a Perfect Record Award for at least 12 consecutive months without an LDI; a Million Work Hours Award for reaching at least one million work hours without an LDI; and an Occupational Excellence Achievement Award for low injury and illness rates and no fatalities, which qualifies the company for an Industry Leader Award.

“Our teams have demonstrated a strong and sincere commitment to workplace safety that has simply become an integral part of the culture at Chem-Trend,” said Chris Surato, director of Quality and HSE, North America, Chem-Trend. “We continuously seek to develop processes that elevate quality, efficiency and safety for everyone without compromise. Our dedication shines through, and the data speaks volumes to affirm our safety mindset.”

“Not only do these awards recognize the exceptional commitment to high safety standards, they also represent the collective efforts by every single Chem-Trend employee in reaching such impressive safety performance,” said John Lundin, vice president and general manager, North America, Chem-Trend. “Thank you to each team member for making workplace safety a top priority at Chem-Trend. These accomplishments are truly outstanding.”

The NSC established each workplace safety award with a set of special requirements. To qualify, companies complete a rigorous qualification process and provide supporting data that demonstrates safety requirements were met. All applicants that meet the criteria receive an award. Some accolades, including the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, place companies in consideration for the Industry Leader Award, which represents the top five percent of companies in the workplace safety category. The 2017 winners will be announced later this year.

