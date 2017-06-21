Our partners in the EMEA and APAC region continue to set the standard for delivering solutions based on the M-Files Intelligent Information Management platform that help their customers govern content efficiently.

M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the EMEA- and APAC-based partners the company honored during its 2017 Partner Conference in Lisbon, Portugal for demonstrating excellence in innovation, sales and marketing and customer solutions based on M-Files technology.

The annual Partner Meetings are an opportunity for sales, marketing and technical staff from M-Files Partner organizations to participate in educational sessions, receive updates on new product developments as well as network with other partners and M-Files executives. The 2017 Americas M-Files Partner Meeting will take place in San Diego on October 16-19.

Each year, M-Files recognizes partners for their marketing, sales and development successes and achievements. 2017 M-Files EMEA Partner Award winners include:

SALES

New Customer Acquisition:



Faigle Solutions AG (Switzerland)

Sales Revenue:



MechSoft Mechanical and Software Solutions (Turkey)

Largest New Deal:



Digital Resources a.s. (Czech Republic)

Rookie of the Year



Excitech (UK)

Best Sales Process:



Graphax AG (Switzerland)

EMEA Partner of the Year:



Digital Resources a.s. (Czech Republic)

MARKETING

Marketing Initiative:



PCI Nederland (Netherlands)

Best Marketing Program:



Digital Resources a.s. (Czech Republic)

MISCELLANEOUS

Custom Development Initiative



Neurones Technologies SA (Switzerland)

Commitment Award



EBC Group (UK)

“Our partners in the EMEA and APAC region continue to set the standard for delivering solutions based on the M-Files Intelligent Information Management platform that help their customers govern content efficiently," said Scott Erickson, senior vice president of channel sales at M-Files Corporation. “We are proud to support our partners' efforts and look forward to bringing them new tools and innovations to meet their customers’ needs.”

By joining the M-Files Partner Program companies can add a new revenue source in the rapidly-growing information management and enterprise content management (ECM) market by selling and servicing M-Files as a solution that is highly complementary to their existing product portfolio. The program allows partners to grow and profit by meeting the enterprise information management, quality and compliance needs of companies in a wide range of industries. M-Files provides a broad spectrum of business opportunities for value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators and consulting services companies in a variety of industries and market segments. The company is committed to providing its partners with the resources and support needed to drive new license and subscription renewal revenue, as well as deployment and integration services to maximize profitability, develop expertise and build stronger customer relationships.

