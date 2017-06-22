Mercy College Partners With Northeast STEM Starter Academy

Mercy College has entered a memorandum of understanding with Northeast STEM Starter Academy (NSSA) in Mount Vernon, New York. The partnership between the two organizations means that NSSA students will benefit from Mercy faculty and volunteers who will teach STEM to the students. Additionally, the students will be exposed to STEM activities and have more informed options about the benefits of higher education.

The NSSA works in partnership with public school leadership in Mount Vernon to ensure at-risk students have access to state-of-the-art science and technology resources that prepare them for careers as teachers, scientists, computer technologists, doctors and engineers.

Mercy College Provost Jose Herrera said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to partner with an organization that, like Mercy College, is committed to driving meaningful change. I am excited about the mutual impact we can have in the lives of students from Mt. Vernon.”

NSSA Executive Director Gerald D. Dennis said: “As we strive to deliver at-risk, underserved students with access to enhanced STEM learning, our partnering with Mercy College adds significant value. In addition to supporting our mission to address the disparity associated with educational outcomes, the relationship will empower our public-school students with a host of experiences that will encourage college enrollment and securing their degrees.”

Among the items settled on in the agreement are:



The College’s professors and instructors will support NSSA’s programmatic efforts for current students and educations

The two institutions will work together to create STEM centered programs for grades 2nd -12th

The two institutions will work together on grants

The NSSA student will be able to participate in various Mercy College STEM activities

About Mercy College

Mercy College is the dynamic, diverse New York City area college whose students are on a personal mission: to get the most out of life by getting the most out of their education.

Founded in 1950, Mercy offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy College challenges its faculty and staff to make higher education work for anyone hungry enough to earn a better place in life. With campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Bronx, Manhattan and Yorktown Heights, the vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region.

Committed to supporting students throughout their education, Mercy College offers a personalized learning experience that includes the College’s Personalized Achievement Contract (PACT) program. PACT is a nationally recognized mentoring program that serves as a model for student success. http://www.mercy.edu/ 877-MERCY-GO.