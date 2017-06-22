Rose Medical Center Hosts Denver’s First Amputation Prevention Summit

Amputation Prevention Centers of America This Continuing Medical Education-approved event (CME/CE) will highlight ways healthcare professionals can reduce lower extremity amputations that are a result of complications from diabetes.

Rose Medical Center, part of the HCA/HealthONE network and the only Amputation Prevention Center® in the region, will be hosting an Amputation Prevention Summit on June 24. Taking place on Rose Medical Center’s campus at 4500 E 9th Avenue, the summit will be the first event of its kind in the Denver area.

This educational event will highlight the urgent nature of the diabetes epidemic—among the top ten leading causes of death in Colorado and leading cause of non-traumatic lower extremity amputation—specifically the prevalence of peripheral arterial disease and diabetic foot ulcers/injuries. It will also discuss ways healthcare professionals can improve their practices in order to reduce lower extremity amputations.

The summit will be led by Lee Rogers, DPM, Medical Director for Amputation Prevention Centers of America® and recent recipient of the “America’s Most Influential Podiatrist” award. Featured speakers include Eric Jaakola, DPM, Medical Director for the Amputation Prevention Center® at Rose Medical Center, as well as other speakers across multiple disciplines, including interventional cardiology, plastic surgery, general surgery and others.

To register for the summit or for additional information, please visit AmputationPreventionDenver.com.

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark for nearly 70 years, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver’s "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose has truly become a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world. Learn more at RoseMed.com.

About Amputation Prevention Centers of America®

Amputation Prevention Centers of America® is an exclusive offering from RestorixHealth, the premier provider of wound center management solutions. An Amputation Prevention Center® is a surgically focused inpatient/outpatient program operating in conjunction with the comprehensive wound center, that specializes in treating patients with limb-threatening conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers. For more information, visit http://www.restorixhealth.com.