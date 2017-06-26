The Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association, (PRSM), the authority on retail, multi-site facilities management (FM), has released its white paper, HVAC: Considerations for Total Cost of Ownership, that outlines the costs associated with heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems used in retail store environments including installed cost, energy cost, maintenance cost and service/repair cost.

Understanding the total cost of ownership, TCO, enables retail facilities management professionals to analyze the long-term costs, benefits of different types of systems and select the type of system that best meets their specific needs at the lowest total cost over time.

Determining this evaluation for HVAC systems is not an easy task as quality and efficiency of equipment, factory installed options, geographic location, temperature set points, store operating hours, cost of labor and repair parts, preventive maintenance costs, and types of controls all contribute to TCO.

However, understanding TCO enables the retail FM to select the best system for each specific application. The white paper includes an example of how new units compare to older units for both 50-Ton and 10-Ton in four different metropolitan areas.

“Retail facilities management is a complex and evolving industry and PRSM is proud to provide the latest tools, like this white paper, to educate and help retail FMs make the best and most economical decisions when selecting new equipment,” said Bill Yanek, PRSM’s CEO.

