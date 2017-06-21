Triseum today announced that Variant: Limits™, its immersive calculus game, was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution category. "Variant: Limits enables students to gain a visual and applicable understanding of complex calculus theories and formulas in an unprecedented way," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum.

Game-based learning innovator Triseum today announced that Variant: Limits™, its immersive calculus game, was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution category. Variant: Limits allows students to explore, develop new knowledge, and practice college-level calculus in a 3D adventure world. CODiE finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

"Variant: Limits enables students to gain a visual and applicable understanding of complex calculus theories and formulas in an unprecedented way," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum. "Feedback from the judging process highlighted the game's uniqueness in the way math and game play are thoroughly integrated, and reviews applauded our cutting-edge technology, clearly defined learning objectives, depth of thought that was put into the game, and the way that the concepts are put into practice. Having our game recognized by faculty and administrator peers is a tremendous compliment, and we are honored to be a finalist in the prestigious CODiE awards program."

Where typical homework platforms rely on repetitive drills or address lower level mathematical concepts, Variant: Limits presents experiential explorations. It connects mathematics and game play, motivating learners to understand and apply concepts taught in Calculus I, including Finite Limits, Continuity and Infinite Limits. Upon playing the game, 79 percent of students agreed that Variant: Limits increased their knowledge of limits, while 83 percent of students reported they were able to apply their knowledge from the game in class. Variant: Limits is game one in a planned four-game Calculus I series.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Variant: Limits was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs,” said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA. Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About Triseum

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. Since then, Triseum has partnered with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design dedicated to building the highest quality educational video games. Creating world class digital experiences that profoundly impact students, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit http://www.siia.net/codie.