We are creating a new and better vacation rental experience where travelers have peace of mind that they will have a great stay and owners receive more value from their investment.

Red Herring has presented TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Inc., the third-largest national vacation rental management company, with its prestigious Top 100 North America award that recognizes the most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

“We are honored to receive this award that recognizes companies having a positive impact – we believe we are creating a new and better vacation rental experience where travelers have peace of mind that they will have a great stay and owners receive more value from their investment,” said TJ Clark, TurnKey co-founder and CEO.

For more than two decades, Red Herring’s team has selected winning companies that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 winners have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube.

“North America has been tech’s beating heart for years, but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2017,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. “TurnKey’s innovative use of technologies and services to create a branded, consistent, hotel-like experience for travelers who rent vacation homes is setting a new hospitality benchmark in the fast-growing private accommodations travel segment.”

TurnKey was among thousands of entrants, which are judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including disruptive impact, financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

In March, TurnKey announced $21 million in venture capital funding, bringing the company’s total capital raised to $41 million since 2013. The funding supports the company’s expansion into new markets and the continued development of its industry-leading mobile technology platform. Established in 2012 by vacation rental, travel and online company veterans, TurnKey employs more than 250 people.

For a complete list of 2017 Red Herring North America Top 100 winners, go here.

###

About TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Inc.

Austin, Texas-based TurnKey, the third-largest, full-service vacation rental property management company in the United States, markets and manages premier vacation rentals in 40 markets. Founded in 2012, TurnKey strives to make the experience of booking and staying at a short-term rental better than that of a hotel, providing a consistent, high-end experience for guests. By leveraging tech-enabled services and local support teams, the company provides superior service and more income at lower cost for homeowners. The company is led by Executive Chairman John Banczak (HomeAway, BedandBreakfast.com, Hotwire) and CEO T.J. Clark (Hotwire, IAC, Limos.com). One of the fastest-growing start-up companies in Austin, TurnKey has raised $41 million in funding and has experienced 100+ percent year-over-year growth since its launch.