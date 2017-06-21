HelloSign Announces Suite of Enterprise-Ready Features

HelloSign, the company powering the future of intelligent business, today announces a suite of modern enterprise-ready features designed to increase control and flexibility for enterprise administrators. The new features include admin initiated account lockout, password reset, and the ability to transfer document ownership upon team member removal. Additionally, enterprise admins can now benefit from team reporting and increased visibility into team activity. Single Sign-On (SSO) utilizing SAML is now available for all enterprise customers, and support for SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) will be available in the coming weeks. This announcement comes only weeks after announcing HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance as well as a $16 million investment to fuel enterprise growth, illustrating HelloSign’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for our growing base of enterprise customers.

To learn more about HelloSign for the enterprise, visit: https://www.hellosign.com/enterprise

HelloSign enterprise customers can now benefit from new admin features including the ability for team admins to lock users out of an account and to initiate a reset password. Enterprise admins can now transfer document ownership when a team member is removed. The new team reporting feature allows a team admin to download reports that give insights into team activity, such as number of signature requests sent by team members and the date/time of last login. This activity is downloadable for compliance reporting. With the ability to implement Single Sign-On (SSO) utilizing SAML, admins can now ensure that their employees are authenticating into HelloSign in a safe, secure, and convenient manner from a centralized user repository.

“We believe enterprise software shouldn’t be difficult to use and that workflow tools should enhance work, not hinder it,” says Joseph Walla, CEO and Co-founder of HelloSign. “With our recent investment in enterprise growth, we’re intent on creating user-friendly and powerful solutions for our largest customers.”

With robust admin management features, easy provisioning and deprovisioning, bank-level security and compliance with ESIGN, UETA, eIDAS as well as HIPAA and SOC 2, HelloSign provides a modern, user-friendly eSignature solution for enterprise companies. The HelloSign API is designed for the current enterprise tech stack and comes with the industry’s only API dashboard for increased developer insight. Enterprise customers can connect HelloSign with Oracle Content and Experience Cloud, Google, Box and more.

About HelloSign

HelloSign is powering the future of intelligent business. The company’s software platform — which includes eSignature, digital workflow and electronic fax solutions — converts process to revenue for over 50,000 companies around the world with HelloSign, HelloFax and HelloWorks. For more information visit http://www.hellosign.com.