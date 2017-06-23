North America’s Largest Mall Partners with EML for Gift Card Program

EML's gift card solution is being launched to help WEM achieve two goals: Grow sales and capture 100% of gift card spend.

Located in Alberta, Canada, WEM is home to approximately 800 merchants, spans 5.3 million square feet, and attracts 31 million visitors per year from around the globe. WEM is an entertainment destination that includes an indoor amusement park, the world’s largest indoor wave pool, an underground aquarium, a casino, and a hockey rink.

“Shopping malls are evolving rapidly in today’s omnichannel retail environment. Entertainment, dining and nightlife have become essential components of a vibrant shopping experience,” says Eric Mettemeyer, CEO of EML North America.

"EML's gift card solution is being launched to help WEM achieve two goals: Grow sales and capture 100% of gift card spend," adds Mettemeyer. These goals are set to be achieved with the help of EML’s innovative features:

1. Upgrading from a network-branded card to a private-label card that drives spend to WEM merchants, increases foot traffic and boosts sales

2. E-commerce capabilities provide a means for 24/7 online sales and improves the guest experience

3. Bulk activation technology facilitates the fulfillment of five- and six-figure corporate gift card purchases

4. Cards and software are integrated with WEM merchants’ existing POS systems, enabling a fast, cost-effective implementation

The new gift card program launched this month.

About EML's Shopping Mall Focus

EML was founded in 2003 to develop a gift card product that would allow shopping malls to retain all spend at retailers within or adjacent to the mall. Today, as the world’s leading provider of shopping mall gift card programs, EML continues to pioneer ways for shopping malls and other industries around the globe to grow sales and consumer loyalty through a wide range of payment technology programs.

