G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the the Summer 2017 Marketing Automation Results Index report to help businesses quickly identify the marketing automation products with the highest rated results. ActiveCampaign received the highest overall results score with an 9.41 out of 10. The average score for the 34 products included in the report was an 8.27.

A product’s Results score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of user-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the Marketing Automation category according to their Results scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the marketing automation products with the highest rated results based on the experiences of their peers. For vendors, media, investors, and analysts, the Index provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

About the Marketing Automation Results Index report:



The report is based on more than 5,457 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 134 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Marketing Automation category, the ranked products each received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the results-related questions in G2 Crowd’s review form.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 170,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.