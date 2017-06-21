Southland Mall Welcomes Pandora

“We welcome this new addition to the Southland Mall family” said Maggie Anzardo, marketing director for Southland Mall.

Founded in 1982 and known for their popular customizable charm bracelets, designer rings and necklaces, the company has become an international jewelry powerhouse. Grand opening weekend will be extra special, featuring a slew of tantalizing promotions, including gifts with purchase, peel and reveal offers, and mystery gifts from the jewelry tower with a Pandora purchase of $150 or more.

“We welcome this new addition to the Southland Mall family,” said Maggie Anzardo, marketing director for Southland Mall. “We’re confident this jewelry giant will quickly become a favorite shopping destination at Southland.” The store will be located in the main mall corridor, next to Charlotte Russe.

About Southland Mall

Southland Mall, located in South Miami-Dade County, Florida, the densest, most populous county in the southeastern portion of the state of Florida, has over 1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and SW 205th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12, and is the only enclosed regional mall servicing South Miami-Dade County down to the Florida Keys. Southland houses over 120 specialty stores, including Macy’s, Sears, JC Penney, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Starbucks, a 16-Stadium Regal Cinema and diverse Food Court. For more information about Southland Mall, go to http://www.mysouthlandmall.com, follow on Twitter and Instagram @solandmall, or on Snapchat at southlandmall, Like us on Facebook at southlandmallmiami, or call (305) 235-8880.

About Gumberg Asset Management Corp.

Gumberg Asset Management Corp., a diversified real estate retail organization with a tradition of uncompromising integrity and unbeatable performance is the manager of Southland Mall. For further information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.gumberg.com.