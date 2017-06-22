PDF3D, the long-established experts in 3D PDF conversion technology and 3D report enhancements, have continued to push up standards with their latest V2.14 release. The update supports end-users and developers working with 3D data in the fields of manufacturing, geospatial and mining, but also those who work with scanned data, drone images and creative design applications.

“Our tools are designed to help anyone who regularly works with 3D, which is why they’re popular in the manufacturing, engineering and science industries, but we’re seeing a growing interest amongst creatives, designers, architects and professionals involved in 3D scanning and drone photography,” explained Ian Curington, Managing Director at PDF3D.

PDF3D tools enable users to convert and compress large and complex 3D data (typically generated in niche applications), into the universally-used PDF format, without losing any image quality, making it easier to share and archive for better collaboration and document management.

The company’s latest update includes 3D PDF surface visual effects, which include realistic photo-textures on 3D surfaces from scanners, drones and creative design applications, with improvements to texture handling and visual quality.

“Users and integrators will also find improvements to imported 3D model conversion, which cover imported models in diverse coordinate systems, complex geometric shape handling and new features for creating fully annotated 3D PDF scenes,” added Ian. “With new training and tutorial demos, including MBD customisation options, an enhanced DWG coordinate system and more transparent conversion to match CAD views, we’re also making sure our CAD users are still being looked after in the new update.”

V2.14 is available immediately. Downloads can be requested by contacting PDF3D directly at http://www.pdf3d.com

About PDF3D

PDF3D (http://www.pdf3d.com) produce a suite of widely respected software products and plugins for engineers, scientists and developers who need to communicate complex data and 3D models to others in the universally accessible PDF format. PDF3D’s technology provides the fastest and easiest-to-use, highly compressed 3D PDF conversion available for an ever-increasing range of formats and tools. From 3D CAD to GIS, DWG and LIDAR, PDF3D works closely with users and programmers within the engineering, geospatial, geology, aerospace, architecture, medical and product packaging communities worldwide.