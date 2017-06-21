Skuid Founder Ken McElrath Named a Glassdoor Highest Rated CEO in 2017

Skuid, the leading cloud design-and-deploy platform for accelerating sales innovation, engagement and productivity, announced today that its CEO, Ken McElrath, has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Highest Rated CEOs for 2017 in the U.S. SMB category. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing job sites, released its annual report honoring the Highest Rated CEOs, which highlights top leaders for whom employees love working.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Ken McElrath received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Skuid employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. McElrath ranked number 5 for Glassdoor’s Highest Rated CEOs in the category, with a 99% approval rating from employees. Among the 700,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 67%.

“Skuid employees continue to amaze me,” said Ken McElrath. “Every day I’m astounded by what they accomplish. Their passion to humanize enterprise software is the heartbeat of our company. Their indefatigable desire to serve our customers is palpable. This award is really about our employees. It’s such a privilege to work alongside of them.”

“CEOs tell us the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is one of the highest honors they can receive because it truly reflects employee opinion about the job they do every day. I congratulate all of the winners on this significant honor,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. “We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership, which contributes to long-term employee engagement, ultimately helping an employer’s recruiting and retention efforts.”

When employees review their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

For the past two years, Skuid was placed on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of businesses based in the U.S. that exhibit high-performance cultures. In 2017, Skuid ranked fourth place in the midsize company category, demonstrating exceptional employee engagement, which directly impacts their success.

Read more about the Glassdoor award here.

