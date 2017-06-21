Remit Radar, CURE International Team Up to Raise Clubfoot Awareness

Clubfoot Disability

CURE International, a global leader in the treatment of clubfoot, and RemitRadar, a financial technology company focused on developing countries, are joining forces to tackle one of the biggest challenges to eliminating clubfoot as a lifelong disability: awareness.

Clubfoot, the most common musculoskeletal birth defect in the world, is a deformity that severely twists the foot downward and inward, making walking difficult or impossible. While it cannot be prevented, it can be corrected, and the treatment is inexpensive. CURE International is committed to working to end clubfoot as a lifelong disability, and one of the biggest challenges they face is awareness. Many people in developing countries simply do not know that treatment is available and accessible for their children.

RemitRadar was designed as a vehicle for financial education and outreach into developing countries and has established a global user base, including countries where CURE has active clubfoot treatment programs. Through this extensive network, RemitRadar will share information about clubfoot, including how to identify it and the nearest treatment locations, with key community leaders and influencers.

“The joint initiative between CURE and RemitRadar will be a world first, combining remittance market know-how and a charity focused on the eradication of a treatable birth defect,” said Jon Santos, Managing Director of Human Analytics and Africa for RemitRadar. “The application of this technology in support of CURE’s agenda will propel its message of healing, helping CURE reach very remote places and communities worldwide.”

“We’ve been able to reach nearly 100,000 children with clubfoot since 2006, but every hour, 20 more children are born with clubfoot,” says Scott Reichenbach, Operations Director of CURE Clubfoot. “We need to broaden our reach to get ahead of this problem. This collaboration with RemitRadar is an exciting venture using technology to get the word out that clubfoot is a treatable condition and that the global standard of care is available near where they live. We can improve their livelihood.”

The partnership between CURE and RemitRadar will begin with trials in Ghana, India, Kenya, and Niger, with a goal of expanding to every country where CURE and RemitRadar’s services overlap. This project helps RemitRadar reach one of its ultimate goals: bringing donors, executors, and beneficiaries together in groundbreaking ways by making its technology freely available in support of humanitarian agendas.

About CURE International

CURE International is a Christian health care network that operates charitable hospitals and programs in 29 countries worldwide where patients experience the life-changing message of God’s love for them, receiving surgical treatment regardless of gender, religion, or ethnicity. Since 1998, CURE has had over 3.3 million outpatient visits, provided over 230,000 life-changing surgeries, and trained over 8,100 medical professionals. For more information, visit https://cure.org/.

About RemitRadar

RemitRadar is a financial technology forged out of two decades of critical exposure to the remittance industry. The team behind RemitRadar was a key driving force behind the development of person-to-person money transfers world wide, having grown it out of the Americas to what it is today.

The team's experience in this industry is second to none, having been responsible for the world-wide rollout and development of multiple Money Transfer Services. The team has also been instrumental in helping create the architecture that supports the industry. Our people have a solid and proven record in innovation, opening new markets and introducing disruptive technologies. RemitRadar specialises in providing complementary technologies to the remittance industry.