Health:Further Adds Brookdale to Innovation Partner Program

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will be the first senior living collaborator under the Innovation Partner Program. Health:Further began its Innovation Partner Program earlier this year, working with leading organizations in the healthcare and health and wellness industries looking to engage more with innovative companies that are providing solutions within those industries. Brookdale expects to work with Health:Further to expand its ability to identify companies providing solutions that can advance the customer and associate experience. Because of Brookdale’s positioning within senior living, this work has the potential to elevate the entire industry.

"Brookdale is the clear leader in the senior living market, their reach is unmatched,” said Marcus Whitney, CEO & Co-Founder Health:Further. “We are thrilled to work with them to find the next generation of solution providers who will help Brookdale lead the industry to the next level, and potentially have the opportunity to improve the lives of more than 100,000 people who Brookdale serves every day.”

“Helping our residents age well is a critical focus at Brookdale, and we want to lead the senior living industry as an innovator in delivering the highest quality of care.” said Ryan Wilson, Chief Growth Officer for Brookdale. “Working with Health:Further complements our already existing innovations efforts, and we expect this collaboration to provide us a deeper connection with healthcare innovators and partners, ultimately elevating the resident and associate experience.”

Brookdale will conduct targeted Innovation Searches using Health:Further’s platform. Additionally, Brookdale will participate at the Health:Further 2017 Festival in the event’s Industry Hours segment, with executives and members of their internal innovation team meeting with companies that can provide original solutions for the senior living industry. Companies looking to interact with Brookdale at the Health:Further 2017 Festival, August 22-25 in Nashville, TN, should contact Health:Further directly.

ABOUT HEALTH:FURTHER

Health:Further is an open community focused on the future of health. We are driven to pursue two difficult ideals: that health is a human right, and that health must be supported affordably and sustainably. Each year our community gathers at the Health:Further Festival in Nashville, TN to exchange ideas, evidence and good will. We are providers, payers, politicians and practitioners. We are investors, innovators, artists and activists. We are patients, and together, we will create the ideal future of health. More at HealthFurther.com.

ABOUT BROOKDALE

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 1,052 communities in 47 states and the ability to serve approximately 103,000 residents as of March 31, 2017. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of outpatient therapy, home health and hospice services.