Gulf County, Florida Welcomes Summer With List Of Adventures

#liveunpacked in Gulf County, Florida

Earlier this year, Gulf County, Florida, unveiled its new adventure-focused branding, “live unpacked,” so, to kick off summer, its team is defining what that means. On Instagram, Facebook and with a new VisitGulf.com site launch, the concierge team members offer up their favorite summer Gulf County adventures.



“Food inspires a lot of my adventures! We love to cook our catch. I’ve tried fishing, cast netting, crabbing, scalloping and pulling for crawfish. We throw in some farmers’ market veggies to complete our fresh, bay-to-table meals!” — Kelli Godwin, Gulf County concierge via Instagram

“I share my adventures with my canine fur baby Nixie. I can take her most anywhere in Gulf County — from pet-friendly beaches to walking trails and even some restaurants. Nixie inspires me to get out and see all the beauty of home with fresh eyes every single day.” — Adrianne Woodward, Gulf County concierge via Gulf County Live on Facebook

“The tidal pools make me stop what I’m doing and head right down to the beach. These mini pools of water come in at the shoreline and beg for attention. My daughter and I love sitting, splashing or even making them glow on a night when the phosphorus is out.” — Crystal Folin, Gulf County Concierge via shelling stories on VisitGulf.com

Jennifer Adams, director of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council, who oversees the concierge team says: “Our `live unpacked’ tagline is about breaking out of our comfort zones and seizing new adventures, big and small, every day. Our concierge staff members live that message and are passionate about connecting visitors to Gulf County. We hope people will call or email our concierges so they can check things off their bucket list.”

Gulf County concierge staff points travelers in the right direction with an online or phone session — that covers lodging as well as adventures and different waterways — BEFORE visitors even get to Gulf County. Visitors can find them online and at our Welcome Center. For concierge service: https://www.visitgulf.com/concierge-program

About Gulf County

Gulf County, located in Northwest Florida, is designed by nature. Our 244 miles of shoreline, year-round adventures and wildlife encounters beckon to explorers. Our waters — Gulf of Mexico, St. Joseph Bay, Indian Pass Lagoon, Intracoastal Waterways and Dead Lakes — offer diverse experiences and untouched beauty. We have biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, camping and more. People here like to play hard and get dirty, seizing unexpected adventures every day. But when folks want to relax, we flow with the current, watch spectacular sunsets and walk with turtles at dawn. Learn more about our adventures: https://www.visitgulf.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest. #LiveUnpacked

