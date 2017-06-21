Newark, NJ (PRWEB) June 21, 2017
K-Food has grown in popularity exponentially, especially with young generation, and the festival is expected to draw a huge crowd. Gochujang, Korean hot paper paste, started getting attention and expend to hot & spicy food. Also Korean snacks and ginseng products are getting popular. There will be six Food Zones to entice concert goers to round up their total Korean cultural immersion experience:
- HOT Zone for those fond of Korean hot and spicy food, ramen, kimchi, gochujang
- COOL Zone to enjoy beverages such as aloe drink, citron tea, coffee
- POWER Zone to get some energy boost from red ginseng drink to red vinegar beverages
- SWEET Zone to indulge in Korean candies and snacks
- EVENT Zone featuring chef cooking demo and social media activities like “Live Broadcast – What’s going on here” and “Self star Instargram awards – Find “Let’s enjoy K-Food” stickers, take selfy with it and upload”.
- INFORMATION Zone for inquiries as well as photo ops with Korean TV star figures
On June 24, 11:30am -12:30pm, there will also be a featured event “Why Do You Like K-Food” extravaganza at convention stage, covering panel discussion with K-pop star, chef, blogger and the growing number of K-food lovers.
“K-Food’s broadening appeal has allowed especially young generation social networking to be staged globally. The two-day fun food festival is not to be missed” remarked Kwangjin Kim, President of aT Center, New York. For more information, please visit http://www.LetsEnjoyKfood.com.
Contact: aT Center New York
Youngji Suk, Director
516-829-1633