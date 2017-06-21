TCN, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies worldwide, announced today the unveiling of VocalDirect, a new direct-to-voicemail technology feature for its flagship cloud-based contact center platform, TCN Platform 3.0. TCN’s new streamlined ringless voicemail technology enables businesses and contact centers to instantly send a voicemail directly to the voicemail boxes of thousands of customers all at once. Fully integrated with TCN Platform 3.0’s business intelligence (BI) suite, VocalDirect helps businesses easily create effective omni-channel (inbound, outbound and SMS) communication campaigns.

According to the 2016 Global Mobile Consumer Survey by Deloitte, mobile phones have become an essential part of people’s lives. The report states that more than 40 percent of consumers check their phones within five minutes of waking up, and over 30 percent check their devices five minutes before going to sleep and half doing so in the middle of the night. All told, consumers look at their phones approximately 47 times a day. To better assimilate with the 24/7 “on-the-go” mentality, VocalDirect provides businesses and contact center professionals with the ability to connect and engage with consumers in a non-invasive manner, allowing them to listen, respond and save messages in their inboxes at their own convenience.

“VocalDirect is a safe, reliable and effective feature that streamlines and enhances communication efforts in one direct and ringless approach,” said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. “With the addition of VocalDirect, TCN further strengthens our commitment to providing first-rate cloud-based call center technology to businesses of any size at an affordable price.”

With its pay-for-use pricing structure, TCN’s contact center technology platform is suitable and scalable for businesses of all sizes.

Key benefits of VocalDirect include:



Usable On All Carrier Networks — Delivered seamlessly and successfully, straight from the source

Business Intelligence (BI) — Offers unique insights and analytics with the ability to view and evaluate the impact and progress of a campaign

Delivery Guaranteed — Required to pay only for the successfully connected and delivered voicemails

Time-Efficient — Instantly sends hundreds of thousands of voicemail messages to customers around the globe at one time, with no send limits.

Omni Channel — Integrated with call, text and email campaigns to offer a comprehensive approach to inbound and outbound communication efforts

List Building — Scrub cell phone data to repurpose and build future campaign lists

VocalDirect is built on top of TCN’s advanced cloud-based contact center suite, Platform 3.0, that eliminates the need for complicated hardware. The platform improves connectivity between agents and customers and increases efficiency without the need for additional staff. It provides industry-leading features such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording and business intelligence. Its “always-on” cloud-based delivery model gives end-users the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs.

About TCN

TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call center users with a highly affordable delivery model, ensuring immediate access to robust call center technology, such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording, and business analytics required to optimize operations and adhere to TCPA regulations. Its “always-on” cloud-based delivery model provides customers with immediate access to the latest version of the TCN solution, as well as the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs. TCN serves various Fortune 500 companies and enterprises in multiple industries including newspaper, collection, education, healthcare, automotive, political, customer service, and marketing. For more information, visit http://www.tcnp3.com or follow on Twitter @tcn.

