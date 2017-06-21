Cloudentity Named A “COOL VENDOR” By Gartner

“We are pleased to be named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor.' We have enthusiastically watched our business customers transform how they deliver cloud-native digital services and IOT management to their customers at DevOps speeds!"

SEATTLE, WA – 21 June 2017: CLOUDENTITY, the innovator of customer identity at cloud speed that was formerly named OrchIS, today announced that it has been named a “Cool Vendor” based on the May 24, 2017 report titled, “Cool Vendors in Identity and Fraud Management, 2017” by Jonathan Care, Tricia Phillips, and Felix Gaehtgens at Gartner, Inc.

The report evaluates interesting, new and innovative vendors in the identity and fraud markets that enable security and risk management readers to deliver more effective control and prevention. As Gartner’s report points out, “Digital business is driving huge changes in organizational scope, scale and speed that, in turn, create challenges for security and risk management leaders responsible for IAM and fraud prevention. These leaders will increasingly seek tools that exploit cutting-edge analytics, automation and adaptable architectures to increase effectiveness, scalability and agility, improving time to value and enhancing user experience.”

The report also provides recommendations for identity and risk management leaders to take their strategies forward including the following:

• Determine possible use cases for machine-learning-based fraud prevention through proofs of concept

• Establish a set of orchestrated IAM services to facilitate rapid deployments for IoT projects that require flexible and scalable IAM

“We are pleased to be named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’, said Nathanael Coffing, CEO of Cloudentity. ”We have enthusiastically watched our business customers transform how they deliver cloud-native digital services and IOT management to their customers at DevOps speeds. By leveraging Cloudentity’s frictionless CIAM platform, businesses are able to deliver the best customer experience for higher customer satisfaction dramatic top line revenue growth – all while mitigating risk and reducing fraud. Our unique Cloudentity TRUST Engine™ uses behavioral machine learning and dynamic relationships across users-services-things with orchestration to deliver continuous adaptive authentication, authorization and management at web scale. Through our cloud-first, standards-based approach and flexible microservices architecture, we empower organizations large and small to start easily and move faster in complex changing environments. We believe this Cool Vendor designation validates our innovative approach and our commitment to driving customer value at cloud-speed.”

The information provided in the report is of value to all identity and risk management professionals who are seeking new ways to protect their customers and their business while transforming their business into the cloud.

