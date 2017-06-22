44th US President Barack Obama, photo courtesy of Bay Ismoyo, AFP/Getty Images As an Indonesian American female tech executive, I look for ways to increase global cross-collaborations between the U.S., especially Silicon Valley, and Southeast Asia.

The Silicon Valley Asia Technology Alliance (SVATA), a nonprofit dedicated to fostering global cross-collaborations between Silicon Valley and Southeast Asia, today announced that Sonita Lontoh, founding partner, will speak at the 4th Congress of Indonesian Diaspora, which will be opened by the 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 1.

From the gold rush to the digital age, the spirit of innovation is alive and well in Silicon Valley. SVATA looks for concrete ways to leverage this American spirit of ingenuity to foster global entrepreneurship and innovation as tools to help emerging countries and people in Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia, tackle our most pressing challenges and create opportunities for the betterment of all.

Ms. Lontoh, a Silicon Valley Internet of Things Executive and an Indonesian diaspora, will speak on topics focusing on innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. Last summer, Ms. Lontoh was invited by the White House to speak at President Barack Obama’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Silicon Valley on ways to foster more global cross-collaborations between Silicon Valley and Southeast Asia. Fittingly, this summer, Ms. Lontoh will speak on the same topic in Southeast Asia.

The Congress of Indonesian Diaspora is a biennial gathering of the global Indonesian diaspora and the Indonesian people. It is estimated that there are six to eight million Indonesian diaspora around the world. As the world is becoming more global and interconnected, these diaspora are helping to act as the interlocutors to help connect and increase global cross-collaborations between their new countries of residence and Indonesia, the 4th largest country in the world with a population of more than 250 million people and a fast-growing economy.

This year, the 4th Congress (CID4) will be held in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on July 1-4. The Congress will feature powerful and prominent speakers, including the 44th U.S President Barack Obama, members of the Indonesian governments, and prominent Indonesians and Indonesian diaspora. The Congress will also focus on such important topics as human rights, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic developments and is expected to be attended by more than 10,000 attendees.

“We seek to harness the power of the Indonesian diaspora to inspire, empower, and help with Indonesia’s developments. As we welcome all to this 4th Congress, I look forward to the thought-provoking and informative discussions during the event that I hope will inspire and empower the young generations of Indonesians to help the country move up the ladder in the 21st century,” said Dr. Dino Patti Djalal, chairman of the board of the Indonesian Diaspora Network Global (IDNG)

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to speak at the Congress. As an Indonesian American female technology executive and entrepreneur, I always look for ways to increase global cross collaboration in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, between the United States and Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia,” said Sonita Lontoh, managing partner, SVATA.

About SVATA

SVA Technology Alliance (SVATA) is a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit whose mission is to connect and spur global cross collaborations between the tech ecosystem of Silicon Valley and Southeast Asia. SVATA collaborates with top Silicon Valley’s technology entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and incubators/accelerators to create an ecosystem that can help high-growth technology companies from emerging markets succeed on a global level. To learn more, visit http://www.svatechnology.com

About CID4

CID4 aims to showcase inspiring Indonesian diaspora from around the world to help create new opportunities for partnerships and collaborations with their Indonesian counterparts and each other, to help address some of the most intractable development challenges. Hosting CID4 in Jakarta will highlight Indonesia’s creative and dynamic spirit and allow diaspora and Indonesians alike to discuss solutions and opportunities that exist globally. In bringing CID4 back to Indonesia, we highlight our commitment to building bridges to help us tackle global challenges together. To learn more, visit http://www.cid4.info