AFC of Portland Joins National Health Initiative Aimed at Men

AFC of Portland, a leading provider of urgent care, primary care and other quickly accessible medical services, announced that they will be participating in "Man Up Checkup", a national campaign promoting regular health screenings for men. In observance of National Men's Health Month, this program is meant to encourage men that typically avoid regular doctor visits to take preventable health issues and early detection more seriously.

To lessen the perceived burden often associated with visiting a doctor’s office, the Man Up Checkup (https://afcurgentcareportland.com/man-up-checkup-physical-exam-men) will allow men to walk in to any AFC clinic, now through the end of June, and get a basic checkup for just $49. The screening will include a few simple tests that can help doctors identify and treat a variety of illnesses that are common amongst men. And best of all, the appointment typically takes only 30 minutes.

Whether it's due to a busy lifestyle or the general stigma around discussing health, men have become the largest demographic that is currently neglecting their health. In a recent survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, it was determined that approximately 60% of American men don't get an annual physical on a regular basis. And 19% of the men that do go to the doctor admit that they only do it to curtail discussion about it with their significant other.

Although Men's Health Month ends after June, AFC will continue to encourage men to stop by clinics for regular wellness visits. Whether or not a patient has selected an AFC doctor as their primary care physician, they can still schedule an annual exam, which is typically covered by insurance providers.

About AFC

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of the Doctors Express, AFC has become the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 180 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., AFC’s stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.AmericanFamilyCare.com

About AFC of Portland

Locally owned and operated, AFC of Portland is a physician-staffed provider of urgent care, primary care, and other non-emergency health care. AFC facilities feature a high-tech, high-touch approach, including digital x-rays, on-site lab testing, state-of-the-art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. AFC has four convenient locations in the greater Portland area, including Beaverton and Lake Oswego, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, with no appointments necessary. For details visit https://AFCUrgentCarePortland.com/