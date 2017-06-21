The high-impact insights we are able to gain in seconds using the Koddi Price Intelligence tool have the potential to drive millions of dollars in revenue for our clients.

Koddi announced a new innovation for its travel metasearch optimization platform that will allow advertisers to gain deeper insights into price accuracy and competitiveness. Koddi Price Intelligence (KPI) - now being offered in beta to clients - gives digital marketers an unrivaled look into how their brand stacks up to the competition when it comes to price.

“Ensuring competitive pricing is vital to running an effective metasearch campaign," said Leah Simpson, a senior account manager at Koddi. “The high-impact insights we are able to gain in seconds using the Koddi Price Intelligence tool have the potential to drive millions of dollars in revenue for our clients.” A study from Koddi showed that 61% of users reported that price was the most important factor in choosing where to book their hotel stay.

The Koddi Price Intelligence feature allows advertisers to tie price competitiveness and accuracy trends to revenue data easily. Advertisers are now able to quantify the exact impact that their rates will have on bottom line metrics at a user level. This level of granularity enables broader market, brand, and user behavior observation and informs data-driven campaign optimization and dynamic pricing strategies.

Before KPI, advertisers had to rely on inaccurate data from site scrapers and crawlers and attempt to tie that data to performance manually. This process was slow, expensive, inaccurate, and unreliable. Now, advertisers can access detailed and accurate price competitiveness insights all within the Koddi platform, quantify the impact to their business, and start to take action to improve the quality of offers.

“Price accuracy and competitiveness are two key factors in determining the amount of hotel demand that an advertiser can address,” said Nicholas Ward, president, and co-founder of Koddi. “This has long been a pain point for clients, so we’re excited to deliver this functionality to them in a way that directly supports their metasearch optimization efforts. With KPI we’re able to drive more revenue for clients and help them outperform competitors while giving better experiences to consumers.”

Koddi Price Intelligence was created to help advertisers gain granular insights into performance and pricing issues at the individual hotel level and on a case-by-case basis. The beta version of this product is currently available to Koddi clients by request. To learn more about the Koddi platform, visit http://www.koddi.com.