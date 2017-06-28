Dental implants are the only solution to missing teeth that actively prevents bone loss. Most patients cite both cosmetic and oral health reasons for obtaining implants.

A January 18th article on medGadget reports that the worldwide dental implants market has been projected to reach a staggering $6.81 billion by the year 2024 according to a new report. The article also notes that the newer zirconia implants are rising at a faster rate than those made from titanium. Los Angeles area clinic Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says that it is definitely seeing a steadily growing number of implant patients at their offices, and that most patients cite both cosmetic and oral health reasons for obtaining implants.

The clinic notes that the cosmetic aspects of dental implants are obvious, but that it is far from trivial. Ours is a society that greatly values smiling and overall appearance. Moreover, particularly in the image conscious Greater Los Angeles Area, a dramatically imperfect smile can harm not only an individual’s social standing but also his or her career prospects. The clinic adds, however, that while the appearance factor might be an important motivator for patients, it’s really the greater health benefits and convenience that makes implants the best available choice.

Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center notes that, traditional dentures and bridgework are definitely better than nothing and can help with issues related to eating and nutrition, as well as the social stigma of missing teeth. However, the clinic notes, they do nothing to deal with the most distressing long-term impact of losing teeth. Bone loss can lead to severe gum problems and additional missing teeth, change the structure of the face, and can also have a highly negative impact on an individual’s overall health.

The dental office adds that, for a great many reasons, patients are increasingly agreeing with dental practitioners that implants are simply the most practical and beneficial solution for missing teeth. The office adds that’s even more with the wider available of such options as zirconia dental implants, which can be used by patients with metal allergies, and also offer superior integration with bone structures as well as an appearance that many patients prefer. Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center concludes by noting that, as the population continues to age, more and more people will be dealing with at least one or two missing teeth, so it’s more important than ever that the public should become aware of their options.

