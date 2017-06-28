HolistiCyber, formerly known as Holistic Security International - HSI Global, today announced the introduction of the industry’s first cyber security defense services based upon its proprietary nation-state level cyber security defense program, modeling and monitoring expertise. Many large global organizations have already experienced significant success in protecting their critical assets utilizing HolistiCyber’s advanced cyber security services and solutions.

Countries around the world are making significant investments in both cyber defense and cyber offense technologies. These sophisticated and advanced “nation-state” level attack capabilities are now being targeted to the private sector. In fact, these highly advanced mechanisms of cyber assault are continuously evolving and are available for sale in the “Darknet”, enabling hackers to become extremely powerful attackers. Current cyber security compliance requirements and industry best practices against such threats are insufficient given the explosive growth and new dynamic wave of available sophisticated cyber-attack tools.

“HolistiCyber addresses these dangerous threats with a team of Israel Defense Force (IDF) trained nation-state warriors and private sector experts. Our team of experts can enable an ultimate defense by utilizing an advanced Attacker-Oriented Framework, a comprehensive, holistic defense plan, and utilize proprietary technology, modeling and monitoring solutions,” said Memy Ish Shalom, President, HolistiCyber.

HolistiCyber Services and Solutions

HolistiCyber’s team of world class cyber security experts deliver highly focused, pragmatic and cost effective recommendations to dramatically improve any enterprise cyber security defense plan. These services and solutions include,



Holistic Risk Assessment

Identify threats (actors, agents) and risks; analyze technology/people/processes; develop custom threat map; provide mitigation recommendations



Defense Master Plan

Deliver a comprehensive end-to end network/application topology and simulations; defense schema/matrix; Risk heat map; and GAP analysis



Defense Implementation

Implement controls and priorities; countermeasures; safeguards; and best practice procedures/certifications



Monitoring and Response

Provide on-going security monitoring; incident management; response team and forensic services

About HolistiCyber

HolistiCyber, formerly known as Holistic Security International -HSI Global, brings years of experience in both the public and private sectors. Our certified teams are cyber security veterans of the intelligence branch of the Israel Defense Force (IDF). They are world class experts who have served at the front-line of critical nation-state cyber security offensive and defensive operations. Our team of cyber security holistic analysts are people who understand your internal IT staff; can extend their bandwidth; and can perform sophisticated, advanced nation-state level cyber security such as penetration testing and assessments that your busy IT staff does not have the expertise, resources or time to perform. We have become the trusted cyber security advisors to leading organizations globally.

HolistiCyber does not stop with cyber security-We deliver nation-state level cyber defense to the enterprise.