Hawaii Beach Timeshare Resort Timeshares in Hawaii are real property. Real property ownership change is by deed.

Tip Sheet by Deed and Record explains how to change ownership of Hawaiian timeshares. Ownership change is needed for divorce, marriage, to add or remove relatives, to fund trusts and to give away a timeshare. Timeshares are fractional ownership in real property and are also known as intervals and vacation ownerships. Real property ownership transfers are by deed.

A deed is a paper, signed by the current owner, acknowledged before a notary, that transfers the current owner’s interest to a new owner. In addition to an acknowledged signature by the owner, the deed must name the new owner and the new owner’s address. The deed must also contain a legal description of the real property and identify the internal control number of the timeshare.

In Hawaii, the deed is recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances. It is the Bureau’s job to keep an accurate record of real property ownership in the State of Hawaii. The Bureau now allows for electronic recording of deeds. This has reduced the time to record from one year to one day.

After the deed has been recorded, a copy of the recorded deed must be provided to the timeshare company to update its records. The timeshare company will have its own paperwork to complete and its own charge to change their ownership records.

Hawaiian timeshare ownership change is by deed recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances. The recorded deed is provided to the timeshare company to update its ownership records. Change in ownership is needed for divorce, marriage, adding or removing co-owners, to fund trusts and to gift timeshares.

