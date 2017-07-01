Jaime Verberne, Natalie Taylor, and Catherine Rinaldo on the set of Tampa Bay's Morning Blend When families come to our inspection stations at Rinaldo Law [Group], they know they’re coming to work, they’re coming to learn and conquer a new skill.

On Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m., Catherine Rinaldo, founding partner of Rinaldo Law Group, a local personal injury law firm, was featured on ABC Action News – Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend. After partnering with St. Joseph’s Children's Hospital for over 3 years to offer free child car seat inspections, Rinaldo Law Group obtained a televised feature to educate, raise awareness, and emphasize service to the community.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle recently reported that about 80% of child car seats are installed incorrectly. To help prevent the tragedies arising from faulty installation, Rinaldo Law Group has a technician from St. Joseph’s Children's Hospital come out to its office on Bay to Bay Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, twice a month to check the installation of child car seats.

"It all arose out of a few really tragic cases where there [were] serious injuries to the young person,” said Rinaldo. “That motivated us to find out more about … child car seat safety, and then, we were so blessed to find out about St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and the work that they’re doing, and be able to sponsor events involving child car seat safety.”

With summer in full swing, Rinaldo Law Group has seen an increase in parents coming to the office for free car-seat inspections, dovetailing the feature on Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend. The televised segment allowed parents to learn more about the five steps to installing child car seats properly and about setting up an appointment to receive a free child car seat inspection.

“We are [going to] share the steps,” said Natalie Taylor, co-host of Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, in regards to the child car seat installation steps. “But again, sharing the steps today is still no match for having it made sure it’s installed correctly.”

The safety inspections at the Rinaldo Law office involve hands-on learning for the caregiver so that they know how to physically install a car seat correctly. A certified technician checks the seat installed in the vehicle, and educates the caregiver on how to properly install the car seat.

“We want to empower the caregiver to do it themselves,” said Jaime Verberne, St. Joseph’s child health and safety expert. “So, when families come to our inspection stations at Rinaldo Law, they know they’re coming to work, they’re coming to learn and conquer a new skill.”

Both Rinaldo Law and St. Joseph’s want to make sure that the caregiver is comfortable removing and reinstalling the car seat into the vehicle.The method in which the inspections are conducted also give the caregivers extra security that the child will be safer in a car accident.

“Unless you’re installing the seat properly, it may not do any good in a crash,” said Verberne.

Rinaldo Law Group works to serve its community, both inside and outside of the firm. This free car-seat inspection program has received recognition from the local Tampa Bay area and will continue to grow as Rinaldo Law Group continues to serve its people. To learn more about the free bi-monthly car inspections, or to schedule an appointment, please call BayCare at 813-443-3074.

