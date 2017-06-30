Schlesinger Associates Acquires Full-Service Fieldwork Agency in Spain

Our collective capabilities allow us to deliver the highest quality research services in Spain and this acquisition supports our mission of delivering an expert, ‘one-stop’ solution to our clients’ global research needs

Headquartered in Barcelona, with a sister research facility in Madrid, BDI Research provides a broad range of qualitative and quantitative solutions. Operations at BDI Research will continue under the same brand name, team and leadership by previous owner, Rosa Dalet.

Commenting on the news, Mike Sullivan, President, said, “BDI Research and Schlesinger have a long-standing and trusted partnership. We are delighted to be able to bring this talented,multii-lingual team into our family. Our collective capabilities allow us to deliver the highest quality research services in Spain and this acquisition supports our mission of delivering an expert, ‘one-stop’ solution to our clients’ global research needs.”

Rosa Dalet, Managing Director of BDI Research added, “The synergy between our two companies is clear and we look forward to harnessing the strength of Schlesinger’s global resources and the opportunities that this exciting partnership brings to grow our services for our local and international clients.”

This acquisition adds to Schlesinger’s portfolio of acquired offices in the UK, Germany and France.