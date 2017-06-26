Gilbane Celebrates “Topping-Out” at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Project Site The conference center and hotel will be a tremendous asset for the Texas A&M community and Gilbane is proud to continue our relationship with Texas A&M University and be a part of delivering this world class project says Dan Gilbane

Gilbane, a national leader in vertically-integrated real estate development and construction, recently celebrated a major milestone at the Texas A&M Campus Hotel & Conference Center project in College Station, Texas. The topping out ceremony was attended by representatives from the Texas A&M University System, Gilbane, Stonehenge Holdings, and the Huitt-Zollars Team. The event took place on Level 5 of the structure, with a view of Kyle Field. Chancellor John Sharp addressed the attendees and participated in a luncheon for the construction team.

Gilbane through public private partnership delivery is providing oversight on design, development, and construction of the project. Work continues on the eight-story, 250 room hotel and conference center located across from Kyle Field. The signing of a piece of sheet rock in this ceremony symbolizes the progress made toward the goal of the campus having a conference center for prospective employers to come and interview students, a facility to host national conferences, and a place for professors to speak to large groups.

“The conference center and hotel will be a tremendous asset for the Texas A&M community and Gilbane is proud to continue our relationship with Texas A&M University and be a part of delivering this world class project,” says Dan Gilbane, Southwest Division Leader for Gilbane Building Company.

The new hotel and conference center is scheduled to open September 1, 2018.

About Gilbane

Gilbane is one of the largest privately held family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the industry. Founded in 1873, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations. Concentrating in select markets throughout North America, as well as internationally, Gilbane operates through more than 50 offices worldwide, as an industry leader in construction and real estate development.