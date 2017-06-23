Nashville Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2017 Fit Company Challenge

On June 10, 2017 hundreds of participants from companies located in the Nashville area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.

In their 2nd year participating in the challenge HealthStream, LLC received 1st place in the large team division. From HealthStream’s Wellness Team Committee Leader Angela Edlin, “Since we work within the Healthcare industry, HealthStream’s Wellness Team realizes that taking care of our bodies is the best gift we can give ourselves. The Fit Company Challenge is a fun way to put this practice into action, which is why we come back every year to participate.”

Also in their 2nd year participating, Premise Health came out ready for the challenge and took home 1st place in the medium team division. The seven Premise Health teams were so prepared that they each completed all three courses at the advanced level which is rare. “Our mission is to help people get, stay and be well, and that applies not only to the companies and patients we serve, but to our own team members,” said Stu Clark, CEO at Premise Health. “We are proud of our team for taking on the Fit Company Challenge, which is a great opportunity to get involved in the community and promote key aspects of wellness – physical fitness, teamwork, social awareness, and relationship building.”

On event date, athletic trainers from theSET Studio (http://www.thesetstudio.com) and TNB Fitness (http://www.tnb-fitness.com) assisted teams through the various courses as participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.

The challenge was held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, located in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The following is a list of the top finishers in Nashville that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:

Top Finishers by Division

Large Division

1) HealthStream, LLC

Medium Division

1) Premise Health

2) MEDHOST, Inc.

3) Nissan Trading Corporation

Small Division

1) Blakeford at Green Hills

Micro Division

1) MEIKO

2) Advocate Capital Inc

3) INSBANK

Top Teams By Course

About the Fit Company Institute, LLC:

The Fit Company Institute is based in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to helping companies thrive through their wellness programs. The Fit Company Challenge helps companies boost their wellness programs by offering an event based program that companies can use to highlight their current wellness offerings, kick start new ones, and create engagement for employees of all fitness levels.

Find more at http://www.fitcompany.com including details on all the Fall Fit Company Challenge event dates.