Jason Kulpa Names William Huff CFO of Underground Elephant

Underground Elephant, an award-winning digital marketing technology company located in downtown San Diego, announced today the appointment of William Huff as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, William will manage the company’s revenue streams and advise on growth strategies critical to expansion.

William has more than 40 years of experience in the financial industry, with over 35 of those years serving as CFO for large companies and developing foundational systems in high growth environments. He started his career auditing multi-million dollar accounts for Arthur Andersen & Co. in 1977, leaving in 1980 to become CFO of Family Fitness Centers. In 1980, William joined First Interstate Financial Services as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Under his guidance, the company grew from 30 branches and $120 million in receivables, to 70 branches with $500 million in receivables.

“William’s seasoned financial background brings the depth of knowledge necessary to successfully navigate a high-growth company through phases of expansion,” said Jason Kulpa, CEO of Underground Elephant. “William has proven to be an invaluable mentor to UE in his time on the board, we are fortunate to have such talent already on our team that we can leverage in this exciting phase of growth.”

Since starting his own firm in 1990, William has guided nearly 100 startups and has successfully taken two companies public. He is a sought-after speaker at national conventions sharing his growth techniques and has worked with thousands of companies in his private practice helping many to grow into multimillion-dollar operations. Having served on Underground Elephant’ board since 2008 providing mentorship and guidance to the UE management team, it is a natural transition for William to fill this role.

“I see immense growth potential in Underground Elephant and am excited to explore many potential verticals of expansion,” said William Huff, CFO at Underground Elephant. “The company’s proprietary technology and ability to adapt and pivot its application depending on industry-specific needs gives it an advantage in the highly competitive field.”

About Underground Elephant

Founded by CEO Jason Kulpa in 2008, Underground Elephant is an award-winning marketing technology company that develops programmatic advertising platforms in order to bring transparency and efficiency to the buying and selling of structured lead generation. The company's robust portfolio of enterprise-grade tech solutions enhances the connection between enterprises and their prospective clients by delivering highly efficient pathways to organic sales conversations. Learn more at http://undergroundelephant.com/