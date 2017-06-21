LimeBike, the nation’s leading dockless bike sharing service, today announced the launch of its dockless bike share program in Key Biscayne, Florida, making the Miami-adjacent community the first U.S. city to officially roll out a dockless bike sharing program.

LimeBike offers local residents and tourists fast, easy and affordable access to shared bikes. Rides will cost just $1.00, or 50 cents for students, per 30-minute time block. All bright green LimeBikes are GPS-enabled, making it simple for riders to find, unlock and pick-up a nearby bike using the LimeBike smartphone app. When the ride is finished, riders simply lock the bike where they want to leave it and instantly see the final statistics for a ride on their smartphone. LimeBike’s dockless network eliminates the time and hassle of having to return bikes to a docking station.

“Our Village Council unanimously approved the introduction of Lime Bikes to our community to encourage more biking on our congested island and reduce car traffic,” said Katie Petros, Council member of Key Biscayne. “We live on a small island with limited roads and parking spaces, and we are taking steps to encourage our community to embrace more eco-friendly types of transportation. Lime Bikes seems like a great solution with its unique app-based usage format that allows for dockless storage and easy payments. I feel it is the next step forward in an on-demand system that allows you to get to and from your destinations. We are excited to partner with the company and anticipate a successful program.”

Traditional bike sharing systems charge cities up to $5,000 per bike, including docking stations and overall maintenance. LimeBike’s dockless bike model removes the need for bike sharing stations and other costly overhead, allowing for a subsidy-free model.

For its launch in Key Biscayne, LimeBike has committed to provide routine maintenance and upkeep on the bikes. LimeBike will also donate one month of ridership revenue from Key Biscayne up to $5,000 to Sister City Initiative, a non-profit focused on community engagement between Key Biscayne and neighboring Liberty City.

“Bike sharing can be a boon to the local economy by helping people get around the community more efficiently to shop locally,” said Matt Bramson, president of Key Colony Homeowners Association. “LimeBike’s dockless bike solution will be particularly helpful for our residents who live in multi-family residential units where owning and storing bikes can be inconvenient. We welcome LimeBike into the community and are excited to host their bikes on our properties for residents.”

Based in California, LimeBike is the first American company to launch dockless bikeshare program with it recent rollout at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). The company will soon be deploying in California and Washington, with other states to follow. As LimeBike expands across the country, the company collaborates closely with local key stakeholders to design and execute a customized system that can easily be incorporated into any existing transportation plan.

“Key Biscayne is a progressive community that embraces innovation,” said Toby Sun, CEO of LimeBike. “We are grateful to partner with city leaders to provide residents with a greener and more efficient transportation option. As the first municipality to adopt a dockless bikeshare program, Key Biscayne is leading the urban mobility revolution.”

For a video of LimeBike in action, see here.

