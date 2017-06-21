CallRail Launches Keyword Spotting Technology within CallScribe

CallRail, the most popular call analytics provider, today announced the launch of Keyword Spotting, a feature within CallScribe that instantly identifies keywords and phrases within call transcriptions and categorizes calls for automated, detailed analyses of conversations.

Powered by CallRail’s Conversation Intelligence technology, CallScribe is the fastest and easiest way to analyze phone conversations for useful insights. Fully automated, CallScribe evaluates call recordings to instantly create a speaker-organized text script, providing messages at a glance and allowing users to easily check call transcriptions for keywords or phrases within the CallRail dashboard.

With Keyword Spotting, marketers can search all calls from any campaign or marketing source for keywords and phrases. After identifying the criteria and keywords associated with leads and customers, CallScribe automatically tags relevant calls. When paired with CallRail’s full suite of Conversation Intelligence features, CallScribe can also help determine whether a call resulted in a conversion along with any products/services purchased by that customer, and then sync that data directly to a marketer’s analytics platform.

According to Kevin Mann, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at CallRail, the instant information provided by CallScribe and Keyword Spotting helps marketers more effectively understand customers’ needs, making it possible to drive calls that really matter to their businesses. It measures agent performance, too, by providing insight into why a lead closed or did not.

“Obtaining valuable data from inbound phone calls can be difficult, and listening to every call recording isn’t always feasible or realistic,” said Mann. “With CallScribe, a transcript can be read much faster than a call can be listened to, and Keyword Spotting takes it to the next level. Now, marketers can easily search through call transcriptions for phrases that may reveal important information about their callers.”

From B2B to healthcare, different industries can use Keyword Spotting to better understand what callers need. Automotive businesses, for example, can use Keyword Spotting to filter reports by tag to understand where sales and service callers are coming from, especially prospects looking to buy. Home services companies, on the other hand, can filter reports by tag to find out which callers are actually scheduling technicians to come out versus simply calling and asking questions.

Both CallScribe and Keyword Spotting leverage CallScore, which uses machine learning and algorithms to find the calls that convert in real-time. Once CallScore marks a call as a potential good lead, marketers can quickly review the CallScribe call transcription to determine exactly when during the call a customer converted or didn’t convert to better understand what sales tactics are effective with prospects.

“As the number of inbound calls from consumers continues to grow, businesses need the most reliable analytics technology to keep up,” said Mann. “CallScribe and Keyword Spotting both help our customers spend less time analyzing phone calls and more time to focus on those who are actually converting and adjust campaigns as needed.”

To learn more about CallScribe and Keyword Spotting, please visit http://www.callrail.com

About CallRail

CallRail provides call tracking and analytics to more than 50,000 companies and marketing agencies in North America. CallRail's intuitive software helps data-driven marketers optimize the performance of their advertising campaigns, increase sales effectiveness, and improve customer retention. Learn more at http://www.callrail.com.