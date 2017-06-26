Novasyte Earns ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2017

Novayste Team - June 2017 Beyond delivering quality value to our clients, we want nothing more than to have a team that challenges, supports and trusts one another.

Novasyte recently earned the recognition of ‘Best Places to Work' for 2017 by the San Diego Business Journal.

Recognizing organizations regionally for their commitment to employee satisfaction and a culture of openness and engagement, the research study is completed by an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have earned this recognition,” said Tim Gleeson, Novasyte CEO. “Beyond delivering quality value to our clients, we want nothing more than to have a team that challenges, supports and trusts one another. This speaks to our culture and with a business specializing in people and technology, we are excited to hear our employees are enjoying their journey on the Novasyte team.”

The assessment is a two-part process designed to gather detailed data about each participating company. In part one, the employer completes the Employer Questionnaire. In part two, full-time employees complete a satisfaction survey, as they desire.

100 percent of Novasyte employees participated in the study.

ABOUT NOVASYTE

Novasyte partners with med-tech companies, offering outsourced commercial service teams for clinical, sales, field technical and recall support. Our flexible model enables us to build, deploy and manage teams that expand and contract to meet our clients' customer-facing needs. Program success is tracked and measured with our real-time business intelligence analytics that provide our clients with critical insights into their most important resources - their people and their customers.