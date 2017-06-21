Cybereason Announces $100 Million Investment by SoftBank

Cybereason's Co-founders Yonatan Striem-Amit, Lior Div and Yossi Naar.

Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today announced the signing of a $100 million investment from SoftBank Corp.(“SoftBank”), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984). SoftBank is Cybereason’s biggest investor and one of its biggest customers and distribution partners. Following this financing, Cybereason has raised a total of $189 million in capital from SoftBank, CRV, Spark Capital, and Lockheed Martin since being founded in 2012.

This new financing solidifies Cybereason as the leading cybersecurity startup changing the status quo in the security industry, with 500 percent growth in revenue and nearly 200 percent growth in employees across the globe last year.

“We are thrilled with our incredible growth but we are never satisfied because hackers still have a big advantage over the vast majority of corporations. This new funding allows us to increase our growth through new distribution channels and to develop new technologies. Our strengthened partnership with SoftBank, which has a formidable sales force and enterprise customer base in Japan and a global reach, will also enable us to further expand our presence in the cybersecurity market,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO, Cybereason.

“Cybereason’s products are truly amazing. SoftBank tested a number of cybersecurity products from all over the world, but Cybereason’s products are by far better than those of their competitors. We strongly believe Cybereason will be one of the global leaders in cybersecurity,” said Ken Miyauchi, President and CEO, SoftBank Corp.

Cybereason’s proprietary, automated SaaS cybersecurity technology and advanced monitoring services have protected hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies from highly advanced attacks including, most recently, the global WannaCry Ransomware attack.

“Software is the most powerful force in today’s connected world. People can use its power for good or evil, and the mission of Cybereason is to stop the adversary from gaining an unfair advantage by giving our customers the upper hand,” added Div.

