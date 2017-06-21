Global Lyme Alliance Issues RFP for 2017-18 Grants

Mayla Hsu, Ph.D. As the number of tick-borne diseases continues to grow, there is a tremendous need to keep science moving forward.

Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and tick-borne disease through research, education and awareness, today released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for grants to advance the identification, treatment and cure of Lyme and tick-borne diseases.

Grants will be provided for one-year duration with the possibility of renewal. The deadline date for applications to be accepted is midnight, Friday, September 15, 2017. Proposals will be reviewed and funding decisions will be announced in December 2017.

GLA’s 2017-18 grant funding supports innovative research efforts in areas that include, but are not limited to, antimicrobial development, personalized medicine, identification and treatment of post-treatment Lyme, new diagnostic technologies and ecology of emerging tick-borne diseases. A more detailed list of potential research areas can be found on the organization’s website.

The objective of GLA’s grant program is to encourage scientific studies that will lead to new discoveries, better diagnostics and therapeutics in Lyme and tick-borne diseases.

“As the number of Lyme and tick-borne diseases continues to grow, there is a tremendous need to keep science moving forward," said Mayla Hsu, Ph.D., GLA’s Director of Research and Science.

Lyme disease is the fastest growing vector-borne disease in the U.S. with some 329,000 new cases reported in the U.S. each year. The number of Lyme cases reported annually has increased nearly 25-fold since national reporting began in 1982. There are no accurate diagnostic tests for Lyme disease, no tests to prove that Lyme bacteria are eradicated or that an individual is cured.

For more information about GLA’s research grant program and application, visit GLA.org.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ABOUT GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE

Global Lyme Alliance is the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research and education programs. The 501(c)(3) organization is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, go to GLA.org.