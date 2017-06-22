Jason McDonald - San Francisco Bay Area SEO Consultant Summer is an excellent time for small business owners and marketers to pursue Internet marketing.

Jason McDonald, a San Francisco Bay Area expert consultant in SEO and social media marketing at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/, is proud to announce that he will be teaching the summer, 2017 edition of his popular, "Marketing without Money" course for small businesses at Stanford Continuing Studies beginning June 28, 2017. The course covers two important aspects of Internet marketing, namely SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and SMM (Social Media Marketing). The five week course has one week devoted to SEO and four weeks devoted to SMM.

“The San Francisco Bay Area, in general, and Stanford University, in particular, are hotbeds of innovation and entrepreneurship,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency. “This summer course is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and marketers to hone their skills on the no cost ways to market a business on the Internet.”

Persons interested in learning more about the course, can visit Jason McDonald’s website at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/ or visit the Stanford Continuing Studies course landing page for the SEO course at http://stanford.io/2rMnHPw. The course is taught on campus at Stanford University, making it easy for people from San Francisco, San Jose, Mountain View and other nearby Bay Area communities.

Business 218 – Marketing without Money – SEO and Social Media

Creating online publicity with little or no money is the holy grail of marketers today. SEO (search engine optimization) is the art and science of getting a company, product, or service to the top of Google or Bing search results. Social media marketing, in contrast, cultivates a positive brand image on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, and encourages customers to share a company's marketing message across social sites. The goal is obvious: Get free Internet publicity. The means is not.

Whether a small businessperson is an entrepreneur, a small-business owner, or a marketing manager at a large company or nonprofit, this course will help participants better understand the online marketing environment. Beginning with SEO, the course will discuss how to construct a Google-friendly website and build links, social mentions, and authority. Then, it dives into social media marketing, using the analogy of a party. How does a business throw a great Facebook party? A LinkedIn soirée? A YouTube meet-and- greet? And how does a business use Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and others to nurture a positive brand image and encourage customers to share the message? By the end of the course, participants will know how to take the theory of SEO and social media marketing and transform it into a systematic online marketing plan.

About Jason McDonald

Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. He is director of the JM Internet Group at https://www.jm-seo.org/.

