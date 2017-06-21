This 3D rendering of an actual high accident incident site trains drivers how to safely enter this ITI customer location Fleet safety personnel find drivers relate to lessons when they depict a known site or architecture.

Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), provider of a variety of training solutions for the transportation industry including the popular PRO-TREAD online driver training system, today announced the availability of site-specific highly detailed 3D customized training designed to address frequent safety hazards at single or multiple locations.

“When drivers get a first-person view of the situation, it helps them buy into the training," said Nathan Stahlman, COO at ITI. “Fleet safety personnel find drivers relate to lessons when they depict a known site or architecture. Because we can also show overhead imagery and other unique viewpoints, it makes the lesson incredibly more effective and dramatically reduces crashes. These models can also be used for first-person accident reconstruction to help fleets fight lawsuits in courts.”

For fleets that have incidents at the same locations again and again, or have similar problems at multiple locations, ITI site-specific training uses satellite imagery to create an incredibly detailed 3D model of the area. The training course is also specific to traffic patterns at each location. To address similar safety issues at multiple locations, the training can reflect a fleet’s standard operating procedures.

A sample video shows a customized training model developed for an ITI client to address three areas with frequent incidents. In it, ITI brings site-specific areas of concern to life with a 3D simulation that guides drivers to safely operate their vehicles at the location.

ITI is known for its effective mastery learning training strategy, an instructional method by which the student must 'master' each subject before moving to the next. The online strategy is proven to improve employee safety behaviors and provide defensible proof that students have mastered a topic. With ITI, fleets have the flexibility to use off-the-shelf PRO-TREAD lessons, engage ITI’s PRO-SERVICE team to develop customized content, and use ITI's secure hosting services for their own content.

Founded in 1995 and based in Vancouver, Washington, Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), providers of PRO-TREAD and a variety of custom training services, has delivered millions of safety, compliance, and operational off-the-shelf and customized lessons across the transportation industry. ITI’s commitment to training is based on the principles of mastery learning, accurate record keeping, and up-to-date information that ensure personnel have been effectively trained and detailed records kept. Transportation and logistics companies choose ITI because of its powerful learning management system, flexible lesson methodologies, and engaging 3D animations that improve retention, ensure subject matter mastery and lower the total cost of training.

