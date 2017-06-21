ISONAS Appoints New Regional Sales Manager on East Coast

ISONAS Inc., a leading Pure IP™ access control system manufacturer, today announced that the company has appointed Kenneth Minard, as the new Regional Sales Manager on the east coast. Mr. Minard will be responsible for growing sales on the east coast in states east of the Mississippi river and work closely with ISONAS partners and customers. ISONAS has built long-term relationships with a team of certified integrators, distributors and manufacturer rep firms that Mr. Minard will be partnering with and working to expand those relationships to new heights along with their business. He will also be working closely with the ISONAS inside sales team to ensure that customer service and support exceed expectations.

Mr. Minard comes to ISONAS with more than 31 years of experience, which includes a Bachelor’s degree in Management and a wealth of physical security, account management and sales experience. He started his career with account management and sales positions held at Diebold and Simplex Time Recorder. From there, he worked as a Sales VP and a Life Safety & Security Solutions Director at Acree Daily Integrated Systems Group and Resource One Solutions and most recently at UTC Climate Control & Security as a District Sales Manager. “I’m excited to join ISONAS and work for a company in the emerging technology sector of access control and propel the Pure IP™ revolution forward,” states Kenneth Minard, Regional Sales Manager East at ISONAS. “My goal is to continue building a team of sales professionals in the East who bring a diverse technical background and expertise to ISONAS’s long standing customer base.”

ISONAS is committed to making their partners successful and driving Pure IP™ access control to the next level. By adding players to their team with this same dedication shows their drive to maintain strong relationships in the channel. “We are extremely confident that Mr. Minard can help drive the Pure IP™ message on the east coast and continue to educate customers about the simplicity and flexibility of the ISONAS access control solution,” states Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales at ISONAS. “Mr. Minard’s account management and sales experience will be a great resource for ISONAS and we look forward to having him drive sales and build a great team.”

Pure IP™ technologies have become the future in access control technology and Mr. Minard understands the value and simplicity that a Pure IP™ access control solution brings customers. With a hosted cloud software platform in Pure Access, and the next evolution in IP access control hardware with the RC-04, he has a winning combination to make customers successful. For further information, visit http://www.isonas.com.

About ISONAS Inc.

Since 1999 ISONAS has been revolutionizing access control with one simple solution and is today’s leading manufacturer of Pure IP™ Access Control hardware. When paired with their industry leading cloud hosted software solutions or 3rd party full featured access control software, a complete access control platform is formed. An ISONAS system provides the perfect product solution for securing facilities while reducing costs and providing all of the advantages that Pure IP™ technology brings to the door. ISONAS is based in the global technology hub of Boulder, Colorado, and has one goal; to change the global access control market, and provide a product solution that is secure, reliable, trusted, and more technologically advanced than anything before. Today, the company is realizing that vision with the ISONAS solution installed globally in over 30 countries in a wide variety of vertical markets. ISONAS has been recognized as one of Boulder County’s fastest growing companies as well as by industry partners such as Milestone Systems, year after year for its powerful video and access control integration. For more information, visit: http://www.isonas.com or call 800-581-0083.

Company Contact

Melissa Stenger, VP of Product Management & Marketing

ISONAS Inc.

Phone: 303-951-7216

Email: melissas(at)isonas(dot)com

ISONAS PR Contact:

Monique Merhige, President

Infusion Direct Marketing & Advertising, Inc.

Phone: 631-846-1558

Email: monique(at)infusiondirect(dot)com