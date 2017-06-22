The response by both corporations and government agencies in supporting the fair has exceeded our expectations.

Before the excitement of the Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) begins, students are encouraged to attend a pre-summit job fair on Wednesday, June 28, 9-11:30 a.m., at the Largo Student Center at Prince George’s Community College, featuring a number of industries and businesses.

Students enrolled in information security, computer science, and information technology degree programs will have the opportunity to talk with representatives from a range of IT and cybersecurity businesses and industries that have job openings. Students, as well as recent graduates, should have their resumes in hand to speak with these potential employers. To further educate their students, faculty attending 3CS are encouraged to attend the job fair to understand the jobs available and the skills required for a variety of positions.

“It’s normal for colleges to educate and mentor. This year, 3CS has taken our obligation to our students one step further by launching a job fair, where they are thrust into the reality of trying to convince a potential employer that they have what it takes in cybersecurity. The response by both corporations and government agencies in supporting the fair has exceeded our expectations. For that, we are very grateful,” said Barbara Belon, chair of 3CS sponsorship.

Job fair sponsors include the CIA, CISCO, CompTIA, CyberSecJobs.com, DHS/Booz Allen Hamilton, EC-Council, EnergySec, FireEye, ISSA, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Nehemiah Security, Nteligen, Prince George’s Community College, Raytheon, SONY, Southern New Hampshire University, Tennessee Technological University (CEROC), U.S. Department of State, U.S. Secret Service, and Walden University.

As demand continues to grow for qualified cybersecurity employees, the 3CS continues to improve educating the educators and decision-makers at community colleges regarding cybersecurity education. The fourth annual 3CS is scheduled for June 28 to 30, in Washington, D.C. This year’s theme is “Strengthening Our Cyber IQ” and follows one of four tracks: new to cybersecurity, experienced in cybersecurity and CAE2Y aspirants, cybersecurity across the curriculum, and student track. The latter track works well for those who attended the job fair as it includes information on student competitions and associations, summer camps, and developing cyber competition teams.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.my3cs.org/pre-summit-job-fair.

About Community College Cyber Summit:

The Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is organized and produced by the National CyberWatch Center, National Resource Center for Systems Security and Information Assurance (CSSIA), CyberWatch West (CWW), Cyber Security Education Consortium (CSEC), Broadening Advanced Technological Education Connections (BATEC), and Advanced Cyberforensics Education (ACE) Consortium, which are all funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The outcomes of 3CS will leverage community college cybersecurity programs across the nation by introducing the latest technologies, best practices, curricula, products, and more. To learn more, visit my3CS.org

About Prince George’s Community College

Named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance designated by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security (2015-2020), Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) provides high quality education and training for the progressive and career-oriented residents of Prince George’s County. From new high school graduates and career seekers, to more seasoned professionals and senior citizens looking to enhance their skillsets, PGCC is comprised of students who represent a wide range of ages, backgrounds, and goals. Serving more than 40,000 individuals annually, the college is the first choice for higher education for residents of Prince George’s County. Collaborative partnerships, responsive degree and training programs, and a commitment to student success enables PGCC to address diverse education and workforce development demands. PGCC is fully accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2025. For more information, visit the college website at http://www.pgcc.edu.