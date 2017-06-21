NIG Products Available for eTrading via Applied TAM

Applied Systems today announced that it has launched NIG Commercial Lines products for integrated eTrading via Applied TAM, the most widely used broker management system in the world. Through this agreement, all Applied TAM users now have access to NIG’s Property Owners product, including the Live-Chat functionality, via imarket, with NIG’sTradesman product launching shortly.

“Brokers continue to build out their digital operations strategy, and demand for eTrading continues to rise from our broker partners as part of this transformation,” said Jaime Swindle, director of Broker eTrade, NIG. “We are excited to enable a more connected experience with our broker partners by further extending our full cycle e-Product range.”

Applied TAM allows brokers to automate daily operational processes, customer policy information, and insurer connectivity, enabling users to be more productive and focus on the core business of selling insurance and servicing their customers. Through an automated and easy-to-navigate interface, Applied TAM provides deep visibility into day-to-day brokerage operations to reduce time spent on administrative tasks and better respond to client needs, integrates Commercial Lines eTrading within the application, decreases errors and omission risk, and provides a seamless employee onboarding and training experience. Applied TAM automates business operations for more independent insurance brokers than any other broker management system.

“Customer demand for more personalised service and products is requiring brokers to adopt technology that provides the greatest access to insurers and ensures timely service,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “As Applied furthers its growth and commitment to the UK market, we continue to invest significant resource in integrated eTrading, particularly for Commercial Lines products, and are delighted to take the next step in our partnership with NIG to deliver their range of full-cycle e-Products to our customers.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.