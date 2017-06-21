Intrinsically Safe LED Flashlight These intrinsically safe LED flashlights provide operators with the same quality of light as some of our more heavy-duty lights but in a portable form. This combined with the hazardous area rating makes them the perfect solution for confined spaces.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new intrinsically safe LED flashlight to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This ATEX/IECEx rated LED flashlight (EXP-LED-402) has been designed as a compact lighting solution for hazardous work environments.

This Class I Division 1, Class II Division 1 rated intrinsically safe LED flashlight supports two beam settings: high or low. In low beam mode, this LED emits 31 lumens of white light reaching 278' with a runtime of 9.15 hours. In high beam mode, the flashlight emits 120 lumens of white light reaching 564' with a runtime of 6 hours. Weighing 4 ounces, this luminary is extremely lightweight. Operators may use a fastener to lock the switch, ensuring that the flashlight remains off in hazardous locations. The EXP-LED-402 comes with several safety features for use in hazardous locations. A aluminum heat sink helps to improves heat dissipation during operation, while also reducing the possibility of malfunction from overheating. A valve design prevents the buildup of hydrogen gas. This intrinsically safe unit is ATEX/IECEx approved and IP67 waterproof with a T4 temperature code. A high impact lens cover protects the LED chip from debris and rough handling, and a non-slip handle helps to prevent accidental dropping.

"Although heavy-duty lighting has its benefits, sometimes a smaller, more compact lighting option is more ideal," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."These intrinsically safe LED flashlights provide operators with the same quality of light as some of our more heavy-duty lights but in a portable form. This combined with the hazardous area rating makes them the perfect solution for confined spaces."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

