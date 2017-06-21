The added mobility, the ease of use, and the enhanced security features have made Egnyte Connect a vital part of all our employees’ ‘Tech Tool Belt’, which we use every day on every project.

Egnyte, the leading cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance for the enterprise, today announced Balfour Beatty US has selected Egnyte Connect as its company-wide content collaboration solution. Now in the hands of Balfour Beatty US’ 2,500 vertical construction employees, Egnyte Connect provides secure, uninterrupted access to all corporate content and enables seamless collaboration, internally and externally, via any preferred business application on any device. The company plans to deploy Egnyte Connect to its 1,700 infrastructure employees by year’s end.

With over $4.6B in US revenue generated in 2016, Balfour Beatty US is the No. 6 domestic building contractor as ranked by Engineering News-Record, delivering complex and custom building projects, providing general contracting, at-risk construction management, and design-build services for public and private sector clients.

“The construction industry is highly collaborative and we needed a solution that was easy for our employees to use, but also one that was secure enough to deploy to thousands of employees,” said Thomas Volmer, director of IT at Balfour Beatty US. “Egnyte Connect not only met, but exceeded, all of our requirements and expectations for a company-wide collaboration solution. The added mobility, the ease of use, and the enhanced security features have made Egnyte Connect a vital part of all our employees’ ‘Tech Tool Belt’, which we use every day on every project.”

After deploying Egnyte Connect, Balfour Beatty US has experienced the following benefits:

Seamless Collaboration: A typical construction project involves hundreds of employees and produces tens of thousands of pages of documentation, construction drawings, and project specifications. These documents need to he shared internally and externally with teams of engineers, architects, and designers. Egnyte Connect has made it possible for all parties to operate from a single pane of glass and work from the same digital documents from multiple locations.

Advanced Control: With hundreds of projects in progress at any one time, which can involve thousands of people and millions of documents, the IT team at Balfour Beatty US could not effectively manage each and every permission. With Egnyte Connect’s granular permissioning model, the IT team was able to delegate permissions to the owners of the individual projects without losing their top-down control, creating an efficient way to manage and protect their entire company’s content.

Optimized Performance: When working on projects, Balfour Beatty US’ project managers are continually updating a variety of large files, like BIM (Building Information Modeling) and CAD (Computer-Aided Design] drawings, and sharing them with teams in the field - which can create latency issues and ultimately cost time and money. Egnyte Connect’s hybrid architecture allowed Balfour Beatty US to deploy NAS devices to their jobsites to create fast, local access to their project files - reducing delays in syncing and increasing productivity.

Sustainability and Efficiency: Having a mature digital documentation solution in place has allowed the company to drive efficiency and value into every project. Cost savings are enormous and Egnyte has nearly eliminated the reliance on paper documentation. The move to digital documentation translates to saving thousands of pounds of paper, millions of dollars in printing costs, and countless hours traveling to and from sites to review drawings and documentation.

“Balfour Beatty US is a prime example of how effective the Egnyte Connect solution is built to grow with our customers,” said Rajesh Ram, co-founder and chief customer officer at Egnyte. “After working with them on a smaller deployment at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport project, we were able to listen to their feedback, work with their team, and build features that could meet the needs of their use cases at a larger scale. We look forward to continuing to grow our solution with Balfour Beatty US and other customers like them in the AEC industry.”

To learn more about Balfour Beatty’s use of Egnyte Connect, check out their in-depth case study on our website.