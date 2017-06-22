Lots of FREE minutes to call Haiti with the latest contest on Facebook (I <3 Haiti) and 10% Bonus on SalutHaiti.com! Love it... Best way to communicate with my family in Haiti. (Judite Desir on Trustpilot.com)

SalutHaiti.com, the service dedicated to the Haitian diaspora, has two offers for Father's Day. On the one hand, a Facebook contest for all Haitians abroad, that can bring $10 Voice Credit for international calls, and on the other hand a 10% bonus for Voice Credit purchases of minimum $10 on the website with coupon DADDYCOOL10, between June 22-25, 2017: https://saluthaiti.com/buy/voice

The Facebook contest around Father's Day takes place in the Haitian Facebook community "I <3 Haiti", where Haitian expats, travelers, foreigners who have a strong connection to Haiti meet: https://www.facebook.com/SalutHaiti/. All it needs be done to enter the race for international calling credit with SalutHaiti.com is to leave a simple and personal comment by June 25, 2017, answering the question: "What makes you proud of your dad?"

The winner will be randomly picked and will receive $10 Voice Credit balance that never expires. The winning balance comprises up to 50 international minutes to call Haiti or a different batch for other destinations, or a mix. Facebook comments are expected in the Haitian community "I <3 Haiti" (I love Haiti) by June 25, 2017.

The 10% bonus offer starts on June 22 and ends on June 25, 2017 (EST). The condition to get 10% free calling credit as a gift on SalutHaiti.com is to purchase a minimum $10 Voice Credit. The Voice Credit balance never expires and the bonus either.

Voice Credit with SalutHaiti.com is prepaid calling balance that can be purchased online without any contract or other constraints, and can be used to call Haiti landlines or mobiles, as well as other destinations. The regular rate to call landlines in Haiti is 19.9 cents/minute, and 24.9 cents/minute for mobiles. For any purchase that doesn't use a bonus or a discount coupon, existing customers get loyalty points that can be later converted into free calling credit.

There are no hidden fees, and the Voice Credit balance can be used in 2 simple ways:

-Smartphone users can use KeepCalling app (which is free to install) on their Apple or Android devices. Unlike other services, KeepCalling app does not require that the interlocutor should have a similar app installed;

-Those who want to call without 3G, 4G or WiFi can use an Access Number in the area where he/she lives. It resembles the old school calling card in terms of functionality, but online credit and PIN makes the lowest rates on the global market for international calls, that are also very easy to make.

The international calling service on SalutHaiti.com has been optimised thanks to Haitian users tests and feedback. That's why the service is now most competitive on the global market for at least the following aspects:

-The service is easy to use by both experienced or inexperienced users;

-It is very economical thanks to the low rates and no hidden fees, but also since the Voice Credit can be purchased online;

-The transaction is 100% safe; the service bears the label "Verified & Secured";

-All transactions are listed in one’s account, including the invoices, and all communications by email or on the website are transparent;

-History is available in one's account too;

-There are free features that can be activated to customize one's calling experience;

-No contract is needed, and no administration fee applies; the account costs nothing and is for lifetime;

-Customer Support team is available 24/7 in English, French and other languages;

-Payment is flexible: all currencies are accepted, and all major cards, as well as PayPal.

The Haitian Facebook page powered by SalutHaiti.com for the Haitians abroad and Haiti fans and friends, hosts contests and promotions regularly. Prizes and giveaways range from Voice Credit to Mobile Recharge. The latter is a service that facilitates mobile credit top ups from one country to another. In other words, one can send mobile credit to a mobile in Haiti or elsewhere in less than 1 minute, using SalutHaiti.com from his/her laptop, PC, or smartphone.

SalutHaiti.com is a website dedicated to Haitians overseas and other people who need to communicate with Haiti or support people in Haiti from the distance. SalutHaiti.com was among the supporters of post earthquake efforts to rebuild Haiti. The platform is a brand of KeepCalling, with more than 10 years of experience on the global market. The mother company is a telecommunications business registered in 2002 in the USA, listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction.